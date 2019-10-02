Latest in Gear

Image credit: Emma Kim via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Phone app detects eye disease in kids through photos

It might spot conditions before doctors do.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Emma Kim via Getty Images

It might soon be possible to catch eye diseases using just the phone in your pocket. Researchers have developed a CRADLE app (Computer Assisted Detector of Leukoria) for Android and iOS that uses machine learning to look for early signs of "white eye" reflections in photos, hinting at possible retinoblastoma, cataracts and other conditions. It works regardless of device, and is frequently prescient -- to the point where it can beat doctors.

Scientists tested the app with nearly 53,000 photos of 40 children, half of whom had eye diseases. Out of those, the AI system spotted 16 instances an average of 1.3 years before doctors made a diagnosis. When retinoblastoma can start migrating to the brain in as little as six months after white eye becomes visible, this could save lives or reduce the damage.

The app is useful regardless of age. As IEEE Spectrum noted, though, it works best for kids who can't always say that they have vision problems. Parents are both more likely to look for issues with their kids' eyes, frequently in the (many, many) photos they take.

The creators are quick to warn that the app isn't FDA-approved and doesn't constitute a diagnosis. Much as with the Apple Watch's ECG, you'll still want to go to a doctor to get a more definitive answer. It could give you the impetus to get to the doctor, however, and that may be enough.

Via: IEEE Spectrum
Source: Science Advances, App Store, Google Play
In this article: ai, artificial intelligence, disease, eye, eye disease, eyes, gear, health, leukocoria, machine learning, medicine, mobile, pupil, retinoblastoma, science
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Tesla's Smart Summon has been used more than half a million times

Tesla's Smart Summon has been used more than half a million times

View
Contractors say they were told to lie while collecting Pixel 4 face scans

Contractors say they were told to lie while collecting Pixel 4 face scans

View
Tesla's Q3 electric car deliveries set another record

Tesla's Q3 electric car deliveries set another record

View
Leaked Google videos show the Pixel 4's 'Motion Sense' gestures in action

Leaked Google videos show the Pixel 4's 'Motion Sense' gestures in action

View
Tim Cook disputes Trump immigration policy in Supreme Court filing

Tim Cook disputes Trump immigration policy in Supreme Court filing

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr