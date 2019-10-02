Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
Samsung phones now connect to Android Auto wirelessly

Over a year after Google originally said they would.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
49m ago in Transportation
Google

If you've been waiting to connect your non-Google phone with wireless Android Auto, today's your lucky day. While Google initially said -- more than a year ago -- that Android Auto would work with any phone running Android 9.0 or higher, it's been restricted to its own Pixel and Nexus devices. Until now, it seems. As identified by Android Police, a Google support document has been revised to include a number of Samsung phones within Android Auto's ecosystem.

The Samsung Galaxy phones now compatible with Android Auto Wireless include the Galaxy S8/S8+, S9/S9+, and S10/S10+. The Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, and Note 10 are also compatible. You'll need Android 9.0 or later, version 4.7 (or later) of the Android Auto app, and of course, an Android car head unit that supports wireless mode.

