Google Shopping gets product price tracking and other useful features

Google wants to remind you that its Shopping portal exists now that we're entering this year's holiday buying season. The redesigned Shopping experience it launched earlier this year is now live in the US across mobile and desktop devices, and a new post on its blog highlights some of its newer features. One of the things Google introduced after Shopping's initial rollout is price tracking, and you'll only have to toggle on "Track Price" within a product page to get a mobile notification in case of price changes. In the coming weeks, you'll also have the option to receive those alerts via email.
Google Images now also shows you whether a product you're looking up is still available or out of stock from a particular store. In addition, the company is dressing up Shopping's universal cart in a more colorful garb, so it's easier to see whether you can buy a product directly from the company.
If you're shopping for fall clothes before gifts, though, you may want to check out Google Lens first. The Lens team has added a new "style ideas" feature in the US today. Now when you see a cute skirt with a complex pattern or a ribbony blouse that might look hard to style, you can simply open Lens, point your phone at it and look at the photos of people rocking similar items for inspiration.