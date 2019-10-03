Google Shopping gets product price tracking and other useful features

Google Images now also shows you whether a product you're looking up is still available or out of stock from a particular store. In addition, the company is dressing up Shopping's universal cart in a more colorful garb, so it's easier to see whether you can buy a product directly from the company.

If you're shopping for fall clothes before gifts, though, you may want to check out Google Lens first. The Lens team has added a new "style ideas" feature in the US today. Now when you see a cute skirt with a complex pattern or a ribbony blouse that might look hard to style, you can simply open Lens, point your phone at it and look at the photos of people rocking similar items for inspiration.