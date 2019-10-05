Netflix is creating a 'Big Mouth' spin-off based on its monsters

Netflix clearly wants to make the most of Big Mouth's success. The service has ordered Human Resources, a spin-off of the adult-focused animated show that focus on the monsters governing the kids' lives (and, apparently, everyone else). The teaser clip shows precious little besides the "we manage people" slogan. However, the core creative team should remain intact. Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska will return as both creators and executive producers for the offshoot.
Sponsored Links
You could see this coming. The third season of Big Mouth just arrived, and Netflix has enjoyed the series' success enough to sign a multi-year deal with the show's animation studio. The streaming giant is convinced it has a cartoon powerhouse on its hands, and it doesn't want to squander the opportunity. To some extent, it doesn't have a choice. Netflix's marquee animated series Bojack Horseman is winding down -- shows like Disenchantment can help fill that void, but it may have to experiment with shows like Big Mouth and Human Resources if it hopes to repeat Bojack's success.