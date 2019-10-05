Netflix is creating a 'Big Mouth' spin-off based on its monsters

You could see this coming. The third season of Big Mouth just arrived, and Netflix has enjoyed the series' success enough to sign a multi-year deal with the show's animation studio. The streaming giant is convinced it has a cartoon powerhouse on its hands, and it doesn't want to squander the opportunity. To some extent, it doesn't have a choice. Netflix's marquee animated series Bojack Horseman is winding down -- shows like Disenchantment can help fill that void, but it may have to experiment with shows like Big Mouth and Human Resources if it hopes to repeat Bojack's success.