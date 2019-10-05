Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix is creating a 'Big Mouth' spin-off based on its monsters

'Human Resources' is a workplace comedy about behind-the-scenes beasts.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix clearly wants to make the most of Big Mouth's success. The service has ordered Human Resources, a spin-off of the adult-focused animated show that focus on the monsters governing the kids' lives (and, apparently, everyone else). The teaser clip shows precious little besides the "we manage people" slogan. However, the core creative team should remain intact. Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska will return as both creators and executive producers for the offshoot.

You could see this coming. The third season of Big Mouth just arrived, and Netflix has enjoyed the series' success enough to sign a multi-year deal with the show's animation studio. The streaming giant is convinced it has a cartoon powerhouse on its hands, and it doesn't want to squander the opportunity. To some extent, it doesn't have a choice. Netflix's marquee animated series Bojack Horseman is winding down -- shows like Disenchantment can help fill that void, but it may have to experiment with shows like Big Mouth and Human Resources if it hopes to repeat Bojack's success.

Via: Deadline
Source: Netflix, YouTube
In this article: big mouth, entertainment, human resources, internet, netflix, nick kroll, services, streaming, television, tv, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Star Trek: Picard' debuts January 23rd, 2020

'Star Trek: Picard' debuts January 23rd, 2020

View
Google's Pixel 4 may invoke Assistant when you raise the phone

Google's Pixel 4 may invoke Assistant when you raise the phone

View
Recommended Reading: The ICE surveillance playbook

Recommended Reading: The ICE surveillance playbook

View
This $150 HD dash cam is just $30 today

This $150 HD dash cam is just $30 today

View
The Morning After: A Darth Vader dutch oven

The Morning After: A Darth Vader dutch oven

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr