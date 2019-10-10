Samsung's Android 10 beta for Galaxy S10 phones starts soon

Users will be able to take Android 10 for a spin if they're on Sprint or T-Mobile, or if they're rocking an unlocked phone. The company didn't mention an exact date and only advised users to keep an eye out for a banner on the Samsung Members app that says "One UI Beta 2 with Android 10."

According to Android Police, though, both Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices will be able to access Samsung's Android 10 beta program sometime this month. After launching the program in the US and in Korea -- it already sent out the same notice to users in its native country -- Samsung will reportedly roll it out in Europe, as well.