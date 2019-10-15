Nest WiFi's range extenders double as smart speakers

Google says the Nest WiFi, a follow-up to its Google WiFi mesh system from a few years ago, offers up to 2x faster speeds and 25 percent better coverage. The Nest WiFi can do everything the Nest Mini does, so you can use it to make phone calls or listen to music. To set it up, you just need the Google Home app and, within in minutes, your Nest WiFi will be up and running. Additionally, the Google Home app will make it easy for you to share your WiFi password with guests, test the speeds of your network or prioritize devices in case you're on a work video call.

Nest WiFi arrives on November 4th for $269 for a two-pack, which includes the main router and a point, or you can get a three-pack with two points for $349. The smart WiFi system will be available in three colors: Snow, Sand and Mist, all of which Google says are designed to blend in your home, not tucked away in closet or somewhere behind your TV. Those of you who are interested can pre-order now.