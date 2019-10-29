Bang & Olufsen's pricey H8i headphones are currently $250 at Best Buy

The H8i shares some things in common with the higher-end H9i (which wasn't on sale as we wrote this), but there are some key differences beyond cosmetics. It's an on-ear design instead of over-ear, it relies on physical buttons rather than touch and it lacks a removable battery. You do, however, get a much longer and quite competitive 30 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth enabled. That could make them better-suited to long flights. About the only setback is the relatively low max volume -- you'll want to consider alternatives if you like things loud.