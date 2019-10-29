Xiaomi’s first real smartwatch looks just like an Apple Watch

Details are still a little scarce, but Xiaomi did take to official Weibo channels to reveal basic specs. Falling under Xiaomi's "Mijia" IoT sub-brand, the Mi Watch comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, and will independently support WiFi, GPS and NFC, plus an eSIM, so you'll be able to make calls via the device, too. That's all packaged neatly into a shell that's very similar to the Apple Watch -- complete with digital crown on the side -- albeit a slightly thicker, less-rounded version.

It's not strictly the first wearable for Xiaomi, which already has a number of models in its line-up, such as the Mi Band 4. It is, however, the company's first foray into a smartwatch proper, and depending on its price point could make for strong alternative to Apple's.