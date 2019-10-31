Tim Cook: Apple Pay transactions doubled year-over-year

Apple CFO Luca Maestri has also announced that the US Census Bureau is using iOS devices for next year's census. The agency had already developed (PDF) apps, including an address listing and mapping application and an interviewer-administered survey application, that can run on iOS, Android and even Windows. Maestri said that the shift to iPhones and iPads is part of the bureau's efforts to make fundamental changes to the census process and that using those devices will reduce costs for the agency.

The tech giant will deploy hundreds of thousands -- the exact number is unknown -- for the project through Apple Financial Services. According to 9to5Mac, the devices used for the initiative may be sold afterwards to minimize costs. Finally, if you couldn't care less about Apple Pay or the census and just really, really want a new iPhone, you may be happy to know that the company will add a zero-interest financing plan for iPhone purchases later this year.