Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

Mixer drops its subscription price to $4.99 -- the same as Twitch

The competition over streamers will continue.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
30m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

A gamer at the Mixer Partner Streaming Pod at E3 2018 on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles. Casey Rodgers/Invision/AP

After snagging some top streamers -- starting with Ninja -- the latest change Mixer is making in its battle with Twitch is to subscription pricing. The Microsoft-owned platform announced on Thursday that it's changing subscription pricing -- a feature fans can use to support their favorite streamers while obtaining special privileges in the chat room -- from $5.99 per month to $4.99 per month.

That puts its subscriptions at the same amount as Twitch's initial level, which may make it more appealing for pro streamers considering a change to move over, since their existing subscribers won't have to pay extra. Subscribers who auto renew should see the lower rate, and in another tweet the service said that those who subscribed within the last week can request an adjustment.

It's unclear how this affects how much streamers can make, although the Mixer support site indicated that the split depended on their particular partnership contract, after PayPal and Stripe processing fees are deducted. That's in addition to payments Mixer provides in place of advertising, as well as other options like Embers, direct purchasing and Xbox Game Pass purchase credits. Twitch, on the other hand, has ads that help pay partners, higher levels of subscriptions and Bits that viewers can buy and distribute.

Streaming is not just a lifestyle for those who are good at it, it's a business, and if Mixer is going to continue to peel off top talent, it will need to guarantee them ways to keep making money. Streamers like Shroud and KingGothalion have followed Ninja's movement over from Twitch -- we'll see if that continues.

Source: Mixer (Twitch)
Coverage: Neowin, Dexerto
In this article: amazon, av, business, entertainment, gaming, microsoft, mixer, Ninja, partner, Shroud, streaming, twitch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Nintendo Switch sales should pass the SNES next quarter

Nintendo Switch sales should pass the SNES next quarter

View
Tim Cook: Apple Pay transactions doubled year-over-year

Tim Cook: Apple Pay transactions doubled year-over-year

View
Vudu could be up for sale, if Walmart finds an interested buyer

Vudu could be up for sale, if Walmart finds an interested buyer

View
DeepMind AI now keeps up with 'StarCraft II' Grandmasters

DeepMind AI now keeps up with 'StarCraft II' Grandmasters

View
Apple re-releases HomePod update to avoid bricking speakers

Apple re-releases HomePod update to avoid bricking speakers

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr