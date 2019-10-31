Uber expands its Pro reward scheme to Uber Eats drivers

The free tuition is for online classes at Arizona State University so drivers can work towards an undergraduate degree. There are more than 80 undergraduate degree programs available from the university as well as eight levels of English language courses and a certificate in entrepreneurship. Drivers can take the courses themselves, or offer the courses to a family member.

In addition, Uber is partnering with Subway to offer free six-inch subs, drinks and cookies to Pro drivers. The Daily Snack scheme offers free food from 10,000 participating Subway locations which will be displayed on the driver app.

To qualify for Uber Pro, drivers must maintain extremely high customer ratings, and they must collect points in a tiered system to claim the rewards.