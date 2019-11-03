Recommended Reading: The 'fingerprints' of bourbon

The ransomware superhero of Normal, Illinois

Renee Dudley,

ProPublica In a piece co-published with the Chicago Sun-Times and The Pantagraph, Pro Publica tells the story of a programmer and repair store employee who has helped hundreds of thousands of ransomware victims recover their files.

Jeff Bezos's master plan

Franklin Foer,

The Atlantic An in-depth look at the mindset of the Amazon CEO that includes plans for space, how he runs his company and government contracts.