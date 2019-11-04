Dropbox's 100GB file-transfer feature is out of beta

Transfer allows Dropbox users to send a copy of files. Recipients won't need a Dropbox account to receive Transfers, and alterations made by recipients won't change the original file. Dropbox says it's "designed for times when you need to turn over large collections of final files to clients and other people outside your company."

As you'd expect, which account you have will determine the file sizes that you can send. The basic account offers 100MB transfers. With a Plus or Business Standard account you can transfer 2GB worth of files in one shot, and Professional, Business Advanced, Enterprise and Education accounts top out at 100GB per Transfer.

Transfers will automatically expire after seven days. However, if you have a Professional, Business Advanced, Enterprise or Education account, you can set the transfer to expire after seven, 30, 60 or 90 days.

Dropbox has added a few other features since the beta. For instance, you can start a transfer from the Dropbox desktop and iOS apps, as well as dropbox.com. And you can access transfers that people share with you on the iOS app. You can also customize the background and logo that recipients will see when they accept your transfer. Dropbox is rolling out the new feature to all users beginning today.