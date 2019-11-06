Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple is now presenting its privacy policy as if it were another product

The privacy policies themselves have not changed.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

It's not uncommon for users to skip reading an app's privacy policy because it's too long and jumbled. Apparently, Apple wants to change that. Today, it released a new privacy page that makes its privacy policy easier to read and understand. The new privacy page looks more like a product page than your standard screen of black and white text.

The refreshed apple.com/privacy page uses just a few words to describe how each app protects your privacy. If you want to know more, you can click the + icon and you'll get a two-paragraph explanation. Head over to the features tab, and Apple provides even more info on privacy related to Safari, Maps, Photos, Messages, Siri, Apple News, Wallet and Health. All of the info is broken down into digestible pieces.

The new page brings in Apple's design aesthetic, so it's not just full of text. Most importantly, the update does make Apple's privacy policies easier to read or skim. The policies themselves have not changed.

Just yesterday, Facebook launched a new section of messenger.com/privacy to provide clear, visually appealing info on Messenger's privacy, safety and security features. And last year, Google updated its privacy policy to make it easier to understand. As privacy and security become, understandably, more of a focus, perhaps Apple, Google and Facebook can encourage others to make their privacy policies less of a bore.

Source: Apple
Coverage: The Verge
In this article: apple, apple news, gear, mobile, privacy, privacy policy, redesign, safari, security, services, siri, wallet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

US veterans can now use an iPhone to access their health records

US veterans can now use an iPhone to access their health records

View
'Pokémon Go' will let you play with your friends’ monster pals in AR

'Pokémon Go' will let you play with your friends’ monster pals in AR

View
The best fitness wearables

The best fitness wearables

View
US court let police search GEDmatch's entire DNA database despite protections

US court let police search GEDmatch's entire DNA database despite protections

View
Uber self-driving car involved in fatal crash couldn't detect jaywalkers

Uber self-driving car involved in fatal crash couldn't detect jaywalkers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr