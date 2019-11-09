Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz will build an electric G-Class SUV

Its CEO confirmed a zero-emission version in development.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
52m ago in Transportation
Two years ago, then-head of Mercedes Dieter Zetsche said the brand planned to have electric versions for all of its models by 2022. One year ago Mercedes unveiled its first electric SUV. Now, per a tweet by Head of Digital Transformation at Daimler AG Sascha Pallenberg, the new CEO Ola Källenius promised a zero-emission version of the company's G-Class.

As Autoblog notes, any potential "EQG" (following Mercedes' naming scheme for the EQC) faces the catch 22 of adding an extra large battery to an already-XL-sized SUV, and adding even more weight.

But the company is apparently willing to invest in necessary engineering to make it all work, with Källenius saying "In the past there were discussions whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class." If you can't wait, then maybe you can pull a Schwarzenegger and have Kreisel custom build an electric G wagon for you right now.

Via: Autoblog
Source: Sascha Pallenberg (Twitter)
electric vehicle, EQG, EV, G-Class, gear, luxury, Mercedes, SUV, transportation
