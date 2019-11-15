Latest in Gear

Colin Furze made a real version of Junkrat’s RIP-tire from ‘Overwatch’

And a not-so-timely reminder that 'Overwatch' is now available on the Switch.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Robots
If you need something from pop culture brought to life, then the first person to call is Colin Furze, YouTube's own mad inventor. Furze has already made working versions of the grapple gauntlet from Assassin's Creed and Wolverine's claws from the X-Men. Now, with the backing of Blizzard, Furze has build a real-world version of Junkrat's RIP-tire weapon from Overwatch, which hit the Switch on October 15th.

Furze took the engine from a petrol-powered chainsaw and retrofitted it, with plenty of cunning, into the middle of a tyre. With some extra adornments and a remote control, the RIP-tire managed to cut a paint can and smash several panes of glass. Obviously, Furze breaks down how he made the device in the clip, and teases that there are more modifications to come in future.

And, of course, don't forget that Overwatch is available to play on all good consoles, so get your practice in before Overwatch 2 drops at some point in the future.

