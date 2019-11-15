Latest in Gear

Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA via Getty Images
NYT: Trump admin set to extend Huawei license again

Without an extension, the temporary license will expire after Monday.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Politics
People visit the stand of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA via Getty Images

In May, the US Commerce Department added Huawei to the "Entity List," banning US companies from doing business with it unless they have a special license. Since then it has extended temporary licenses for existing customers, like mobile phone users and rural telecoms that use its equipment. The most recent extension is set to expire next week, but the New York Times reports the Trump administration is set to extend it a third time, for a length of time that is unknown.

This deadline is arriving against the backdrop of negotiation over trade between the US and Chinese government, and the report also indicates that the administration is considering "product specific" licenses that would allow some companies to keep supplying Huawei.

Source: New York Times, Reuters
