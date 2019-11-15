Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images
CNBC: T-Mobile CEO John Legere won't be the next WeWork CEO

Legere is still working to complete T-Mobile's merger with Sprint.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
37m ago in Business
SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks in front of an image showing T-Mobile US Inc. CEO John Legere and Sprint Corp. CEO Marcelo Claure during a press conference on May 9, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images

Earlier this week T-Mobile CEO John Legere's name popped up as a possibility to take over the top spot at WeWork after its failed IPO and ouster of co-founder Adam Neumann. However, subsequent rumors clarified that he was just one of the potential replacements, while today CNBC reports that Legere isn't taking the job and has "no plans" to leave T-Mobile.

The report also cites people with knowledge of the matter as saying he was not the top candidate for the job, which would have presented a tricky transition as Softbank is both the majority owner of WeWork, and Sprint, which his company is still in the process of merging with.

Source: CNBC
