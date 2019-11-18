Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Commerce Department extends Huawei license for another 90 days

The move will allow rural areas that rely on Huawei’s technology to stay connected.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Politics
Chris Velazco/Engadget

In May, the Trump administration essentially banned the purchase and sale of Huawei products on a temporary basis. The emergency measure was meant to stem concerns that the company provides intelligence or backdoor access to the Chinese government while US agencies investigate the allegations. Organizations that wanted an exemption to this had to apply for what's called a Temporary General License, or TGL. The latest extension of the TGL was scheduled to expire today, but the Department of Commerce announced a 90-day extension this morning.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," explains Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in a press release. This is the third extension granted by the administration.

Along with national security concerns, the trade war between the US and China hasn't done Huawei any favors. However, The New York Times reported last week that the administration is considering "product specific" exemptions that would allow companies to sell certain Huawei's products like its smartphones. These exemptions are meant for consumers to be able to buy the company's gadgets, though, meaning they likely wouldn't solve the issues related to the TGL.

Source: Commerce.gov
In this article: china, gear, huawei, national security, spying, telecom, temporary general license, trade war
