Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
Save over $200 on B&O's H9i headphones, but only for a few hours

At $269, these are much easier to recommend.
Billy Steele
1h ago in Gadgetry
Billy Steele/Engadget

My issues with Bang and Olufsen headphones have never been sound quality, design or features. It almost always comes down to price. Premium audio brand commands a premium price. But despite a refined design, crisp sound and nice overall comfort, it was impossible to recommend the H9i at its full price of $499. There were simply better options available for $100 less even though I scored the H9i a solid 86. For Black Friday, Amazon has knocked over $200 off the full price of these wireless over-ear headphones, which makes them much easier to recommend.

At $269, the current Amazon deal is a $230 discount off the original price and $131 off what the online retailer typically lists the silver/brown color option ($400). The all-black option is usually available for $364, but today's price is still over $100 off of that too. What's more, B&O still lists the H9i for $500. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price ever on Amazon. Before today, that figure was $350.

If you're interested, you'll want to act fast. This is a Black Friday Lightning Deal that's only available for a few hours -- it's set to expire at 11:05PM ET tonight. Available colors include silver/brown, black, pine (green) and clay (tan).

Buy B&O H9i on Amazon - $269

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
