Bag yourself a bargain in LG Display’s Black Friday sale

Ultrawide monitor fans might want to take a gander at LG's 34WK650-W, a 34-inch 21:9 IPS monitor with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. The one downside is that, according to The Wirecutter, while it's great for gaming and movies, it doesn't have the detail necessary for work. If you can take that caveat, however, then you can grab this for just $289.99, down from $346.97.

Buy LG 34WK650-W 34" UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor on Amazon - $290

Finally, there's LG's romantically named 27GL650F-B, a 27-inch Full-HD G-Sync gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The resolution may not be the highest, but G-Sync variable refresh rate and HDR support for $199.99 (down from $349.99) is worth talking about.

Buy LG 27GL650F-B 27 Inch Full HD Ultragear on Amazon - $200

You'll need to be quick, and decisive, if you want to pick up any of these deals, since they'll expire at 11:59pm PT tonight -- or at 2:59am if you're on the East Coast.