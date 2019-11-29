Latest in Gear

Image credit: Signal
save
Save
share

Signal's secure iOS messenger now supports iPads

You can set up your iPad as a linked device.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
7m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Signal

The latest update for Signal comes with a dedicated version for iPads and gives you the ability to set up your tablet as a linked device. Similar to Signal for desktop, the iPad version of the secure messaging app works seamlessly with your phone, allowing you to send and receive messages on either device. The updated application now also has a new interface designed for a tablet's screen, featuring more room without the artificial zoom that makes elements look janky. It can even show your conversations with a horizontal layout in landscape mode whenever you're viewing them on an iPad.

In addition, Signal 3.0 adds built-in support for video trimming, which you can use to turn any clip into a highlight. If you want to message or call someone in a group chat, you can easily do so by tapping on someone's avatar. It also adds support for a bunch of languages: Bangla, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese. Finally, you can now forward messages between threads and edit them to expound upon your point or to clarify something that needs it before you send them.

Source: Signal
In this article: gear, messaging app, mobile, Signal
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

‘No Man’s Sky Synthesis’ update allows you to upgrade your favorite ship

‘No Man’s Sky Synthesis’ update allows you to upgrade your favorite ship

View
Amazon designs faster ARM-based chips for its cloud servers

Amazon designs faster ARM-based chips for its cloud servers

View
Samsung gets closer to building 'QD-OLED' TVs that rival LG's OLED

Samsung gets closer to building 'QD-OLED' TVs that rival LG's OLED

View
Security fails we’re kinda thankful for

Security fails we’re kinda thankful for

View
Jonathan Ive removed from Apple's leadership page

Jonathan Ive removed from Apple's leadership page

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr