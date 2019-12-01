Latest in Gear

Image credit: Daviles via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Nearly 40 percent of online Black Friday purchases were made with phones

People spent $2.9 billion using the device in their pocket.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago in Internet
Comments
84 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Daviles via Getty Images

Did you get your Black Friday shopping done while you were waiting in line for coffee? You definitely weren't the only one. Adobe shopping data indicates that 39 percent of online Black Friday purchases were made with smartphones. That's a big jump from last year, when just over 33 percent turned to the devices in their pockets. People were willing to splurge, too. Shoppers spent about $2.9 billion using their phones versus 'just' $2.1 billion a year earlier.

It was also a banner year for online Black Friday shopping as a whole. There was a record $7.4 billion in internet-based sales versus $6.2 billion last year, and people were more comfortable spending for expensive items with an average order of $168.

It won't surprise you to hear that many were shopping for tech on Black Friday. The top electronics included Apple laptops, AirPods, the Nintendo Switch and Samsung TVs. Gamers, meanwhile, were big into sports with FIFA 20 and Madden NFL 20 among the top purchases.

Adobe didn't attempt to explain why people were more willing to spend using their phones, although there are a few possible explanations. Refined websites and mobile apps could make it easier, especially if you can check out faster using services like Apple Pay or Google Pay. Ever-growing smartphone screens could make mobile shopping feel less claustrophobic. And there's a chance people are simply more accustomed to shopping on their phones -- that urge to retreat to a computer might not be as strong as it was before.

Coverage: Adobe
In this article: adobe, black friday, business, e-commerce, gear, internet, mobile, shopping, smartphone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
84 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai's eclectic police fleet

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai's eclectic police fleet

View
Crypto expert arrested for allegedly helping North Korea evade sanctions

Crypto expert arrested for allegedly helping North Korea evade sanctions

View
Cheap, great HDMI cables

Cheap, great HDMI cables

View
After Math: All the Black Friday deals we slept through

After Math: All the Black Friday deals we slept through

View
Comcast revives 'E.T.' to hawk cable and internet service

Comcast revives 'E.T.' to hawk cable and internet service

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr