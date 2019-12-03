NASA set to reveal findings from its Parker Solar Probe tomorrow

NASA already released the data from those flybys through various portals in mid-November. The teleconference will help us make sense of those details, though, with help from four mission experts who'll be discussing research results from the probe's instruments.

The agency's teleconference audio will stream live on December 4th, 1:30PM EST on NASA's website. It will also publish its findings 30 minutes before the stream in Nature. Those who can't tune in can watch the special NASA Science Live episode tackling the probe's results, which will air on NASA TV, the agency's Facebook page, YouTube channel and Periscope at 3PM. Finally, NASA will host a Reddit AMA about Parker's findings on December 5th, starting at 2PM.