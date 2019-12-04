Mozilla pulls four Firefox add-ons over excessive data collection

Palant first wrote about the overreach on October 28th, but it wasn't until he reported the problems to Mozilla on December 2nd that the developer took action. It pulled all four extensions within 24 hours. Opera also pulled the corresponding extensions on its store within about 16 hours of receiving notice.

If you found the extensions useful, don't worry -- they should come back. Avast told ZDNet that it was working with Mozilla to clear up issues. It had "already implemented" some of Mozilla's more recent privacy requirements, and planned versions that were "fully compliant and transparent." You could expect them back in Mozilla's extension store sometime in the "near future."

There's one remaining problem, though: the extensions appear to violate Google's policies for Chrome extensions, but were still available in the Chrome Web Store as of this writing. We've asked Google for comment, but it's safe to say that Chrome's popularity could exacerbate any privacy violations.