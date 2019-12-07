Noir detective game 'Blacksad' will be out for consoles on December 10th

Blacksad is a universe populated by anthropomorphic animal characters set in the 1950s. The main character is John Blacksad, a hardboiled black cat detective who's dressed aptly for the part. As you'd expect, you'll have to look for clues, interview people and complete action sequences to solve crimes. One interesting aspect of the game is Blacksad's ability to use his sharp feline senses like vision, smell and hearing to analyze situations and uncover details that were previously unaccessible.

You can watch the game's trailer below, but make sure to read our first impressions of the game from Gamescom to know what you can expect.