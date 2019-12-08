Apple's redesigned Mac Pro will be available to order December 10th

After half a year -- or two years, if you really think about it -- Apple's reworked Mac Pro is close at hand. The company has notified interested customers that both the workstation and the Pro Display XDR will be available to order on December 10th. There's still a lot Apple hasn't said about the possible configurations and their respective pricing, but you can still expect the base system to sell for $5,999 with an eight-core Xeon, 32GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 580X graphics. Expect those costs to spiral upward if you need a heavy-duty machine, especially if you intend to make the most of that 1.5TB RAM ceiling. At least you can add memory and storage yourself.