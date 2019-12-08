Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Apple's redesigned Mac Pro will be available to order December 10th

There are still plenty of unknowns about configurations, however.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago in Personal Computing
After half a year -- or two years, if you really think about it -- Apple's reworked Mac Pro is close at hand. The company has notified interested customers that both the workstation and the Pro Display XDR will be available to order on December 10th. There's still a lot Apple hasn't said about the possible configurations and their respective pricing, but you can still expect the base system to sell for $5,999 with an eight-core Xeon, 32GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 580X graphics. Expect those costs to spiral upward if you need a heavy-duty machine, especially if you intend to make the most of that 1.5TB RAM ceiling. At least you can add memory and storage yourself.

The Pro Display XDR is easier to figure out. It'll start at $4,999 for a standard model, and $5,999 with nano-texture glass that reduces glare without resorting to a coating. And yes, that infamous stand will set you back $999 if the $199 VESA mount doesn't do the trick. This is a professional display meant for people who would otherwise spring for a reference monitor in the five-digit range, and they're likely the sort of person whose computer budget makes a pricey stand seem trivial. Like, say, a superstar DJ.

Source: Marques Brownlee (Twitter)
