Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sapphire via Getty Images
save
Save
share

China bans all government departments from using US-made technology

Another tit-for-tat in the war over Huawei.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Politics
Comments
399 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sapphire via Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before China started offering trade bans to US companies in return for the ban on Huawei's gear. The Financial Times is reporting that Beijing has ordered all government institutions and public bodies to get rid of their foreign (i.e. western) computer gear. According to the report, China will spend between now and 2022 transitioning off American hardware and software in favor of local alternatives.

This isn't the first time that China has publicly (and not-so publicly) declared American technology as persona non grata within its government. But the move may have more urgency this time as the country looks to push back against the broader geopolitical picture. Not to mention that other nations, like Russia, are also doing their best to push domestic technology onto their citizens.

China is also looking for ways to better control the internet and keep its data within its borders, following the 2017 China Internet Security Law. One of its tentpole features is a rule to ensure that all technology is "secure" and "controllable," which is, as usual, particularly troubling.

Companies likely to face pain include Microsoft, who already has a testy relationship with the country, Dell, HP and Apple. Although it's worth saying that, as with any technology product sourced from around the world, what constitutes a domestic product. After all, the FT uses Lenovo as an example: a Chinese company that sources chips from Intel (US) and hard-drives from Samsung (Korea).

Source: FT
In this article: China, Computers, dell, gear, hp, Huawei, Internet, microsoft, politics, Trade War, Western
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
399 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Jeff Bezos wants Amazon to do more business with the Pentagon

The Morning After: Jeff Bezos wants Amazon to do more business with the Pentagon

View
Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 Mobile Office apps in 2021

Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 Mobile Office apps in 2021

View
Snapchat Cameos lets you insert your face into a GIF

Snapchat Cameos lets you insert your face into a GIF

View
NASA hopes OSIRIS-REx data will explain an asteroid's mini-eruptions

NASA hopes OSIRIS-REx data will explain an asteroid's mini-eruptions

View
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' season 3 arrives January 24th

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' season 3 arrives January 24th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr