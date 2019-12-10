Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wheels
save
Save
share

Bike-sharing startup Wheels offers discounts if riders use its helmets

The company is addressing safety concerns over shared bikes.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
53m ago in Transportation
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Wheels

Bike sharing schemes make it convenient to rent a bicycle for a short trip, but they can give rise to safety concerns as riders aren't provided with protective equipment like helmets. To tackle this issue, bike share company Wheels is introducing helmets to go with its bicycles.

To make the helmets shareable, they lock to the rear fender of the bikes and are unlocked for free via the app. They come with a removable biodegradable liner for cleanliness and have sensors that recognize when the helmet is in use. To encourage riders to use the helmet, Wheels offers a 20 percent discount for unlocking and wearing the helmet on their trip.

There have been concerns over the safety of bike sharing schemes in the past, but these have focused mainly on hardware issues with electric bikes or lighting to keep riders safe at night. The issue with helmets for push bikes is that they are not legally required in most places. However, they are advised to promote safety. While most people who own their own bike do also own a helmet, bike share users generally do not.

Wheels compares a shared bike without a helmet to a car without a seatbelt. The company points to a UCLA study which found that the most common type of injury among patients admitted to the emergency room due to electric scooter accidents was head injuries where the rider was not wearing a helmet.

However, there is debate among cyclists regarding how helpful helmets are, especially when it comes to forcing riders to protect themselves rather than making cars and other road users drive more safely.

In this article: bike sharing, gear, helmets, transportation, wheels
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Watch Sony's State of Play livestream here at 9AM ET

Watch Sony's State of Play livestream here at 9AM ET

View
Google's new Shopping portal will show you what everyone else wants to buy

Google's new Shopping portal will show you what everyone else wants to buy

View
Thousands of 'Coolest' Kickstarter backers will only receive $20

Thousands of 'Coolest' Kickstarter backers will only receive $20

View
Nikon ends its authorized third-party repair program

Nikon ends its authorized third-party repair program

View
IDC: Wearable shipments nearly doubled thanks to earbuds like AirPods

IDC: Wearable shipments nearly doubled thanks to earbuds like AirPods

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr