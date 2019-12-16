Instagram will automatically label false content shared from Facebook

The social media giant reiterated that it will pull users from the Explore and hashtag pages if they repeatedly receive these flags.

This auto-labeling could help curb some of the more obnoxious attempts to spread misinformation. You'll hopefully see fewer instances of friends sharing old hoaxes or junk science. This won't necessarily stop the most determined charlatans, and it certainly won't help you avoid false political ads. It's a step in the right direction, though, and the newly global reach of the fact-checking program is bound to help as well.