Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple's expanded bug bounty program opens to everyone

It's now open to all security researchers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple's bug bounty program is now open to all security researchers, and it now also covers macOS, tvOS, watchOS and iCloud. The tech giant's bug bounty used to be invite-only and exclusively offered payouts for iOS bugs. A few months ago, however, the company revealed that it's expanding the program's scope and paying up to $1 million in rewards. Now, the expanded program is live, as Ivan Krstić, Apple's Head of Security and Architecture, has announced on Twitter.

The company has also published an information page detailing the program's scope, rules and rewards -- as you can see, vulnerabilities that could lead to network attacks without user interaction have the highest possible payouts, ranging from $250,000 to $1 million. In order to be eligible for a reward, the issue must be found in the latest publicly available versions of the company's software and, if relevant, the latest hardware.

Researchers who find issues in developer and public betas could also get a 50 percent bonus, probably because discovering them will allow the company to conjure up a fix before they land on most users' devices. As ZDNet notes, though, Apple has pretty stringent requirements to be able to claim rewards, including the submission of functional exploits for the issues being reported.

Via: ZDNet
Source: Apple, Ivan Krstić (Twitter)
In this article: apple, bug bounty, gear, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Morning After: Samsung's clamshell folding phone

The Morning After: Samsung's clamshell folding phone

View
Epic Games Store celebrates the holidays with 12 free games

Epic Games Store celebrates the holidays with 12 free games

View
Google Play Movies now lets you search Netflix and Disney+ content

Google Play Movies now lets you search Netflix and Disney+ content

View
Nawa's stylish e-motorbike uses an ultracapacitor to drastically boost range

Nawa's stylish e-motorbike uses an ultracapacitor to drastically boost range

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr