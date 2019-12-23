Latest in Gear

Image credit: GameStop
GameStop's $250 1TB Xbox One X deal is as cheap as 4K gaming gets

And it comes with an extra controller.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
31m ago in Gadgetry
GameStop

Looking for a console upgrade before the Xbox Series X hits shelves? You may have some time left to get a 1TB Xbox One X for as cheap as a price as we've seen. GameStop is offering last year's 2K19 console bundle for just $250, while the store's Game Days promotion throws in a second controller for free. That gets everything you need for some 4K HDR gaming as well as Ultra HD Blu-ray capability with the most power available until the new consoles arrive late next year. A year-old copy of NBA 2K isn't particularly attractive as a pack-in, but at this price you should have plenty left over for a Game Pass subscription or a few of the top Xbox One games available.

If it's still available at a local store you might be able to pick one up today, but if not you'll have to hope it's still in stock online -- shoppers have reported seeing it flicker between available and sold out.

Buy Xbox One X 2K19 1TB Bundle on GameStop - $250

Source: GameStop
