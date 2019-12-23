Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Samsung could unveil a Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite very soon

Will we see these phones at CES 2020?
Nick Summers, @nisummers
48m ago in Mobile
Comments
Samsung's Galaxy S10e. Engadget

All signs point to Samsung launching two cheaper flagship phones, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, in the not too distant future. Both devices have been rumored for months and could, according to a report by The Korea Herald, be unveiled at CES next month. The publication doesn't cite any sources, though, so we would take that particular tidbit with a pinch of salt (CES isn't known as a smartphone show these days, though OnePlus is bringing a fancy concept device this year). The timing would make sense, though, given Samsung will almost certainly want to announce its next Galaxy flagship (the S11, we assume) at Mobile World Congress in February.

We have some other reports to chew on, too. WinFuture.de has revealed a slew of specs for the S10 Lite, for instance, that corroborate previous rumors and speculation. The phone will reportedly ship with a 6.7-inch display SuperAMOLED display that has a 2400x1080 resolution and a hole-punch for the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The site also claims that the phone -- which could be a rebranded version of the rumored Galaxy A91 -- will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, coupled with a microSD slot that supports cards up to 1TB.

Rounding out the rumored spec sheet is a 48-megapixel primary camera backed up by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 5 megapixel macro. On paper, it's an impressive phone that would easily beat the mid-range Galaxy S10e. According to WinFuture.de, the S10 Lite will be sold for 680 euros (roughly $753), which is roughly the same as what the S10e cost at launch last year.

The Note 10 Lite, meanwhile, will have a similar 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with an Exynos 9810 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, backed up by a microSD slot that supports up to 512GB cards. The phone will also ship with a headphone jack -- yes, Samsung is keeping the 3.5mm dream alive -- and three different 12-megapixel cameras dedicated to everyday shooting, telephoto and wide-angle photography. Like the S10 Lite, these will be complimented by a 32-megapixel selfie shooter tucked away in a hole-punch notch. According to WinFuture.de, Samsung will launch the device for 609 euros (roughly $674) next month in Europe.

Source: WinFuture.de (1), (2), Korea Herald
In this article: galaxy note 10 lite, galaxy s10 lite, gear, mobile, samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
