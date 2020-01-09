Nintendo eShop sale includes big discounts for Mario Kart and Yoshi

Nintendo has your back if you need more games for that Switch you got during the holidays. It's running an eShop New Year Sale from now until January 16th with significant deals on many notable games, and not just its own. Among Nintendo-badged titles, you'll see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Yoshi's Crafted World and Hyrule Warriors among those dropping from the usual $60 to an easier-to-justify $42. You won't see bargains for some of the hotter Nintendo games (Luigi's Mansion 3 and Breath of the Wild come to mind), but it's still a good way to score games you might have otherwise overlooked.
And don't worry if you're looking for third-party fare -- there are plenty of discounts there, too. Gamers hopping aboard The Witcher's hype train can pick up Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $42. Civilization VI is half off at $30. The brand new Just Dance 2020 is already down to $26 from its regular $40, while Bloodstained's Castlevania-style action is only $28. And if you're a hardcore Dragon Ball fan, this is your week. Dragon Ball FighterZ has dropped from $60 all the way to $15, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is on sale for $12.49 instead of $50.
There are multiple sales from other publishers at the same time, for including Capcom, Devolver and WB Games. Many of these are for back catalog titles, although WB is offering a particularly sweet deal for Mortal Kombat 11, selling it for $24 rather than $60. In short, it won't hurt to shop around, if just to pick up a classic that you might have otherwise overlooked.