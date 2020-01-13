Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mazda
Mazda purposely limited its new EV 'to feel more like a gas car'

It took not only removed the range but some of the fun from the MX-30.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
50m ago in Transportation
Mazda not only limited the range of its first EV, the MX-30, it also took some of the fun out of it on purpose, too. The automaker said it tuned the torque deliver of the electric motor to feel less like an EV and more like a gasoline-powered car, according to Autocar. With 192 pound-feet of torque, the EV will take a leisurely nine seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph -- not bad for a gas car, but far slower than EVs like Tesla's Model 3.

Even though it's producing the MX-3, Mazda seems less than enthusiastic about electric cars. It recently said that it made the MX-3 with a relatively small 35.5 kWh battery because long-range EVs are worse for the environment than diesels -- a claim that's based on a number of questionable assumptions. As a result, the MX-3 is only expected to go up to 120 miles or so on a charge, based on EPA figures.

Mazda said that it will never offer "big-battery" electric car, and plans to offer a hybrid version of the MX-30 with a rotary engine range extender. It could be pinning most of its hopes on that vehicle, as its PR efforts around the all-electric MX-30 have not generated much enthusiasm to date.

Source: Autocar
