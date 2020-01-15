Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google can point you toward the popular clothes in many stores

If you're willing to trust an algorithm to find a cool jacket.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

Online clothes shopping is still something of a pain. You might not always realize what choices you have, let alone which places have the best prices. Google is trying to help, at least. It's introducing a search feature on mobile that piles results for popular clothes, accessories and shoes into one section. You could find the ideal floral dress or puffer jacket with just a few keywords. You can filter results by department, size and style, and other tools help you quickly find buyer reviews and flip through photos.

The feature has started rolling out and should be broadly available this week. More searches and products (including devices) are expected in the future. And in case you're wondering: no, stores won't have to pay to show up. While they will have to participate, it appears to be just a question of whether or not they care to be included.

Source: Google
In this article: clothes, e-commerce, gear, google, google search, internet, mobile, search, shopping, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser is here

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser is here

View
Scientists created living robots out of stem cells

Scientists created living robots out of stem cells

View
Ninja is getting his own skin in 'Fortnite'

Ninja is getting his own skin in 'Fortnite'

View
The Audi E-Tron successfully merges luxury and electrification

The Audi E-Tron successfully merges luxury and electrification

View
Akai's MPC One is a (reasonably) affordable music production machine

Akai's MPC One is a (reasonably) affordable music production machine

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr