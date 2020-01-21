The Morning After: Disney+ will debut early in Europe

Pricing will be £5.99 or €6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for the year.

Disney+ is coming to Europe a week sooner than expected



If you live in Europe and you've been patiently waiting to (legally) get stuck into The Mandalorian, we have some good news. The Walt Disney Company has confirmed it's bringing the European launch date of Disney+ forward by a week, opening its doors in select countries from March 24th. Pricing has been set £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for a yearly subscription -- but no word on any tempting early discounts. Yet.



Tesla says unintended acceleration claims are 'completely false'



Tesla just rejected any notion that its cars are prone to unintended acceleration. In a blog post, the EV maker claimed that a petition describing unexpected acceleration was "completely false" and the product of those hoping to make a quick buck on Tesla investments. Every case where the company had a car's data showed that the car worked as intended, it said in the post.

Moreover, Tesla claimed its system was designed to avoid these problems. All its models have two pedal position sensors, and "any error" defaults to shutting off motor torque. It even uses the Autopilot sensors to catch potential pedal misuse and cut torque to prevent accidents.

The firm added that it was "transparent" with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and regularly shared complaints of unintended acceleration with the agency. It shared the "majority" of the complaints from the petition and found no faults.



'Dying Light 2' is delayed indefinitely



Yet another Square Enix-published game is facing a delay, and this might not be a short wait. Techland has delayed its zombie title Dying Light 2 indefinitely to allow "more development time to fulfill our vision." It didn't say what led to the company missing its spring 2020 target. And you'll have to wait a while to know when the game will be ready -- the studio is only promising to share more info in the "coming months."

There are several potential factors behind such a non-specific delay. The widened scope of DL2 could play a key role. The environment and gameplay can change radically based on your actions, and that's likely no small challenge to implement.

Google's Pixelbook Go is finally available in 'Not Pink'



It took three months, but Google is finally offering its Not Pink version of the Pixelbook Go -- the Chromebook is now available through its official store, Best Buy and other channels. It's functionally the same as the black laptop, of course, but decidedly less drab. Just be ready to pay extra for the more vibrant shade. Not Pink isn't available for the base Core m3 system -- you're looking at a minimum $849 for a Core i5 model.

The Pixelbook Go isn't the most exciting Chromebook on the market (not after CES), but it checks the right boxes with solid performance, healthy battery life and a quality keyboard. The biggest complaint, which this new model exacerbates, is the cost.



Qualcomm's new mobile chipsets pack more features for the non-5G crowd



Qualcomm has announced a new selection of smartphone processors -- just don't mention next-gen networks. The company announced the new Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 at a press event in New Delhi this morning, and all three share certain characteristics -- think support for WiFi 6 and India's NavIC satellite positioning system. While it's easy enough to read these announcements as an overture to an incredibly valuable country, Qualcomm insists these new processors will make their way to the US and other mature markets, too.



