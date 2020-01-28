What's on TV: Super Bowl LIV, 'Terminator: Dark Fate' 4K and 'Uncut Gems'

Obviously the big event this week is Super Bowl LIV, but it's not the only thing coming to your TV screen. Two shows coming to an end with series finales are The Good Place, Arrow and Bojack Horseman. Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite is available on Blu-ray, while Terminator: Dark Fate is available in 4K on disc this week, and Adam Sandler's last movie Uncut Gems will make its Netflix premiere on Friday morning. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).