Latest in Gear

Image credit: Scape Technologies

Facebook buys startup using AI vision to find your location

Scape's computer vision technology helps where GPS alone might fail.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Scape Technologies

Facebook might have just acquired a key ingredient for its augmented reality glasses. TechCrunch has discovered a filing indicating that Facebook has bought Scape Technologies, a London-based startup using computer vision to determine your location beyond the capabilities of GPS alone. Its cloud-based "Visual Positioning Service" translates images into 3D maps that deliver a precise outdoor location across entire cities -- important when you need to know exactly where a store is on a street block.

We've asked Facebook for comment on the deal, although this doesn't appear to be an acquihire (where a large company buys a smaller one primarily for its employees). The social network now owns a majority stake, and two of its executives now sit on Scape's board of directors in place of venture capital representatives.

While it's not initially clear what Facebook intends to do with scape, the AR glasses may be the best fit. This could help you navigate around town simply by looking at the buildings around you. There are other potential uses, though, such as improving the accuracy of Facebook check-ins when you capture photos and videos. This won't completely assuage concerns about Facebook's location tracking habits. However, it could ensure better results in those moments when you really do want Facebook to know your whereabouts.

Source: TechCrunch
In this article: acquisition, computer vision, facebook, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, internet, mobile, social media, social network, social networking
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: The Y2K bug could come back sooner than you think

Hitting the Books: The Y2K bug could come back sooner than you think

View
The Morning After: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sneak peek

The Morning After: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sneak peek

View
Motorola defends the Razr's reliability with footage of its test rig

Motorola defends the Razr's reliability with footage of its test rig

View
NVIDIA will skip MWC 2020 due to concerns about coronavirus

NVIDIA will skip MWC 2020 due to concerns about coronavirus

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on clearly shows the tall foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on clearly shows the tall foldable phone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr