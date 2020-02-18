LG brings a 48-megapixel camera to its budget K-series smartphone

The K61 also comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, whereas the LG K51S has a slightly narrower 6.5-inch HD+ screen. Both have hole-punch cameras on the corner, with the K61 housing a 16-megapixel front lens and the K51S housing a 13-megapixel lens. They're also both powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The K61 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage, while the K51S has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the K41S comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front camera, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

LG's announcement didn't mention the models' prices, but previous K-series phones were priced between $60 and $130 or so. The phones will be available in the Americas starting in the second quarter, followed by select Asian and European markets.

LG K41S