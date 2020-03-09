ESPN+ will be the home of PGA Tour's streaming service in 2022

While it's another instance of media consolidation (you once again have to turn to a Disney-owned service), it does stand to make golf streaming more accessible. Right now, it costs $10 per month or $65 per year if you want PGA Tour Live by itself. Even if there's an ESPN+ price hike by 2022, you'll likely be paying less overall to get both PGA coverage and every other sport ESPN+ has to offer. That may be a relief if you're tired of the proliferation of streaming services that makes it expensive to keep up with the latest sports and shows.