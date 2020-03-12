Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard

'Overwatch' lead writer Michael Chu leaves Blizzard

Chu also worked on 'Diablo' and 'World of Warcraft' over his 20 years with the company.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
25m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Blizzard

Michael Chu, one of most recognizable creatives behind Blizzard's games, is leaving the company. Chu has been lead writer for Overwatch and its upcoming sequel Overwatch 2 since 2014, but he also worked on several Diablo and World of Warcraft games over his 20 years with the developer. In addition to writing for the games themselves, Chu was also behind some of the comics and other fiction pieces published to add to the games' story and lore.

In a blog post announcing his departure, he said that he "wanted to experience narratives that represented people like [him] and to see them depicted as heroes" as an Asian-American. Overwatch, he said, "offered an opportunity to bring a more inclusive vision of Earth to life: a future worth fighting for." Some of the pieces he wrote, for instance, revealed Overwatch characters' sexualities. He also touted the games' power to break barriers and bring people from various cultures together, as well as their ability to inspire players to visit places they see in-game.

It's unclear if his departure will affect Overwatch 2's release. A Blizzard spokesperson only told Polygon:

"Michael's contributions to the games and stories of the Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch universes have been a source of inspiration, and we will always be thankful for the time he spent at Blizzard. We wish him the best for the future."

Source: Michael Chu
Coverage: Polygon
In this article: Blizzard, business, gaming, michael chu, overwatch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer

Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer

View
Apple TV+ posts a full trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story'

Apple TV+ posts a full trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story'

View
Netflix rolls out its cheaper mobile-only plan in the Philippines and Thailand

Netflix rolls out its cheaper mobile-only plan in the Philippines and Thailand

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' racks up 6 million players in 24 hours

'Call of Duty: Warzone' racks up 6 million players in 24 hours

View
Google is working on a native printing and scanning app for Chrome OS

Google is working on a native printing and scanning app for Chrome OS

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr