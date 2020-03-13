Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget

YouTube rolls out Explore tab to expand your video recommendations

It's replacing the Trending tab in hopes you'll discover more video.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Jon Fingas/Engadget

It took a couple of years, but YouTube is finally ready to replace the familiar Trending tab with a more comprehensive (and hopefully more useful) section. The company is rolling out a new Explore tab on Android and iOS that not only shows what videos are hot on YouTube at this moment, but might make it easier to discover new clips. You can tap buttons at the top to browse categories like fashion, gaming and news, while more conspicuous "artist on the rise" and "creator on the rise" areas may help you find a musician or vlogger you wouldn't have noticed otherwise.

The feature will take a "few days" to reach everyone and should be automatic, so don't be surprised if you don't see it right away. YouTube also doesn't intend to sit still. You should see more categories in Explore over time, making it that much more helpful if you're scrounging for videos beyond your usual subscriptions.

Source: YouTube Help
