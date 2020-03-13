YouTube rolls out Explore tab to expand your video recommendations

It took a couple of years, but YouTube is finally ready to replace the familiar Trending tab with a more comprehensive (and hopefully more useful) section. The company is rolling out a new Explore tab on Android and iOS that not only shows what videos are hot on YouTube at this moment, but might make it easier to discover new clips. You can tap buttons at the top to browse categories like fashion, gaming and news, while more conspicuous "artist on the rise" and "creator on the rise" areas may help you find a musician or vlogger you wouldn't have noticed otherwise.