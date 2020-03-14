Recommended Reading: Dead Sea Scroll fragments in DC are fakes

Exclusive: 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are all forgeries
Michael Greshko
National Geographic
When the Museum of the Bible opened in Washington, DC in 2017, it funded a research project that examined pieces of what was thought to be Dead Sea Scroll fragments. In 2018, the museum announced that all five sections under review were most likely forged. After a more thorough physical and chemical investigation that began in 2019, researchers have filed a 200-page report with the findings: "These fragments were manipulated with the intent to deceive."