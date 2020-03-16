Ro aims to bring its online COVID-19 screenings to all of the US this week

If you feel like you have signs or symptoms associated with the coronavirus, you can complete Ro's online assessment. If it seems like you may have contracted COVID-19, Ro will connect you with a US-licensed physician who will conduct a free video or phone evaluation and provide further instructions. Ro does not provide a diagnosis or testing for COVID-19 -- it's simply leveraging its existing infrastructure to help people connect with physicians and find the proper guidance. The company uses telehealth systems for its men's and women's health services (Roman and Rory) as well as its smoking cessation program Zero.

Other companies like LiveHealth have been providing telehealth services for years, but it seems like most solutions aren't specific to COVID-19 -- patients simply set up a video call as normal. Alphabet's Verily simply serves as an online screening tool, and Nurx does have a COVID-19 testing solution in place, though it has yet to launch. Nurx will focus on patients who have had direct exposure to the virus or who are experiencing symptoms, and will send at-home testing kits to those who need them.

Ro's approach, meanwhile, seems to help fast-track people who think they may have contracted the coronavirus and quickly connect them with a healthcare provider. The company says that using its system will help unburden the medical system and increase public safety. Hopefully, it will help more patients be able to stay at home and in an effort to "flatten the curve."