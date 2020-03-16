SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

Apparently, the launch was aborted automatically by the Falcon 9's onboard computer after it detected a Merlin 1D engine issue. During the commentary, SpaceX supervisor Michael Andrews noted that it had a "condition regarding engine power that caused us to abort today's launch." SpaceX later added, via a tweet: "Standing down today; standard auto-abort triggered due to out-of-family data during engine power check." The company said it would reveal the next launch date "once confirmed on the range."

The launch would have marked the first time a Falcon 9 main booster has been used five times. The company also reused a payload fairing from a previous mission. SpaceX was planning to launch 60 more of its Starlink satellites designed to bring low-cost internet to far-flung places. The sytem should be operational soon, but has been controversial because the highly reflective satellites have been marring astronomical observations.