Google pauses Chrome updates to limit issues while teams work remotely

Last week, Google told all of its North American employees to work from home until at least April 10th, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. With its teams scattered and working remotely, the last thing Google needs is to push a Chrome or Chrome OS update only to have bugs pop up. And with so many people across the country working and learning from home, any disruption to Chrome or Chromebooks would be especially frustrating.

Due to adjusted work schedules, we're pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We'll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned. — Chrome Developers (@ChromiumDev) March 18, 2020

Google says it will prioritize updates related to security and that those will be included in Chrome 80. Typically, Chrome releases occur fairly consistently. If nothing else, this is a reminder that, under normal circumstances, those releases are something we take for granted.