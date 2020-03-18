Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Google pauses Chrome updates to limit issues while teams work remotely

It will prioritize security updates and include those in Chrome 80.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Google announced today that it is pausing upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases due to adjusted work schedules. The goal, Google said in a tweet, is to ensure the releases "continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them."

Last week, Google told all of its North American employees to work from home until at least April 10th, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. With its teams scattered and working remotely, the last thing Google needs is to push a Chrome or Chrome OS update only to have bugs pop up. And with so many people across the country working and learning from home, any disruption to Chrome or Chromebooks would be especially frustrating.

Google says it will prioritize updates related to security and that those will be included in Chrome 80. Typically, Chrome releases occur fairly consistently. If nothing else, this is a reminder that, under normal circumstances, those releases are something we take for granted.

Via: The Verge
Source: Google
In this article: business, chrome, chrome 80, chrome os, chromebooks, coronavirus, gear, google, internet, pause, releases, security, updates, work from home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr