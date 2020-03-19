Latest in Gaming

Image credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna

NASCAR is replacing canceled races with esports featuring pro drivers

Fox Sports will start airing the eNASCAR series on March 22nd.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Terry Renna

Sports leagues and broadcasters are scrambling to fill the void now that many live competitions are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for NASCAR and Fox Sports that means venturing into relatively uncharted territory. They've announced an inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series that will replace cancelled NASCAR races with "simulation-style" esports competitions. These will involve top-tier competitors, too -- you can expect Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bobby Labonte, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin among other racers and luminaries from various NASCAR series.

Familiar Fox broadcasters like Jeff Gordon will commentate on the 90-minute race programs. And before you're wondering: no, this isn't another giant opportunity for the novel coronavirus to spread. Fox said it was "following CDC guidelines" to make sure the production is safe.

The first event takes place on March 22nd at 1:30PM Eastern on FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

There's no doubt that the virtual series was born out of desperation. It might, however, serve as a crash course on esports for millions of people. Many in the general public are only vaguely familiar with competitive gaming at best. A smooth race could do much to inform people about virtual motorsports, even if only a fraction of viewers keep watching once conventional NASCAR returns.

Source: Fox Sports, NASCAR
In this article: av, coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, esports, fox, fox nascar iracing, fox sports, gaming, iracing, motorsport, motorsports, nascar, personal computing, personalcomputing, racing, sports, stock car, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review

View
NASCAR is replacing canceled races with esports featuring pro drivers

NASCAR is replacing canceled races with esports featuring pro drivers

View
The Nokia 8.3 5G wants to be the king of roaming

The Nokia 8.3 5G wants to be the king of roaming

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr