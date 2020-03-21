Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Samsung rolls out camera fix for Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US

It should also improve S20 and S20+ functionality.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
03.21.20
Comments
502 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Early Galaxy S20 Ultra owners have complained about camera issues like a pokey autofocus on the 108MP main sensor, but it looks like relief is in sight. Samsung tells Engadget it has started the US rollout of a software update that improves a number of features for the Galaxy S20 family, most notably the "camera systems." The company wasn't specific about just what the fixes entailed, but SamMobile and others have noticed significantly improved focusing speed. You shouldn't end up with quite so many out-of-focus shots.

The update appears to be arriving first for unlocked S20 units (such as some models bought from Samsung itself). You'll probably have to wait longer if you're using a carrier-locked handset. Still, this is bound to make your premium smartphone feel worthwhile -- insofar as it can when people around the world are being urged to stay at home.

Coverage: SamMobile
In this article: galaxy s20, galaxy s20 ultra, galaxy s20+, gear, mobile, samsung, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
502 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

View
The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater hybrid with 31 miles of EV-only range

The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater hybrid with 31 miles of EV-only range

View
SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

View
Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

View
SpaceX approved to build Starship factory and research hub in LA

SpaceX approved to build Starship factory and research hub in LA

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr