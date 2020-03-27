Latest in Gear

Apple unveils its own COVID-19 screening app and website

The more testing resources the better.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
30m ago
Apple

Because you can never have too many testing resources during an unprecedented global pandemic, Apple has introduced a new app and website for screening COVID-19 symptoms. Developed together with the CDC, both tools step you through a series of questions related to the coronavirus to figure out the best course of action. Sure, it's all the same advice you'd see directly from the CDC, or from Apple's own Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Alphabet's Verily, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have more resources out there. Especially when these latest tools have the extra UI polish you'd expect from Apple.

In this article: apple, coronavirus, Covid-10, gear, medicine
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
